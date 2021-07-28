Vaccinated EU, US travelers set to skip England quarantine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fully vaccinated travelers from the US and parts of the EU will be allowed to travel to England starting next Monday without the need to quarantine for 10 days as their vaccination status will now be recognized by the government.

The government on Wednesday announced that double-vaccinated travelers arriving from the “amber list” of countries from EU member states, European Free Trade Association countries, and the European microstate countries of Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City as well as the United States need not quarantine.

“We’ve taken great strides on our journey to reopen international travel and today is another important step forward. Whether you are a family reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic or a business benefiting from increased trade – this is progress we can all enjoy,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“We will of course continue to be guided by the latest scientific data but thanks to our world-leading domestic vaccination programme, we’re able to look to the future and start to rebuild key transatlantic routes with the US while further cementing ties with our European neighbours,” he added.

Double-jabbed arrivals from amber countries in the EU will be required to complete a pre-departure test before arriving in England as well as a PCR test on or before their second day after their arrival. Passengers arriving from France, however, will still have to quarantine. Vaccinated US citizens will have to provide proof of US residency.

In line with its further loosening of international travel restrictions, the government has also given the green light to the resumption of international cruise tours operating from England. Passengers on cruise liners will be advised to follow guidance from Public Health England, and international cruise travel advice will be amended to allow for such a change in the coming weeks and months.

“Our vaccination programme is building a wall of defence against this virus so we can safely enjoy our freedoms again, with 7 in 10 adults in the UK now double jabbed,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement following the announcement.

“By reopening quarantine-free travel for travellers who have been fully vaccinated in European countries and the USA, we’re taking another step on the road to normality which will reunite friends and families and give UK businesses a boost,” he added.

(c) Anadolu Agency

News.Az

News.Az