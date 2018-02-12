Vanessa Trump taken to hospital as precaution after suspicious letter sent to her home

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law was taken to a Manhattan hospital as a precaution on Monday after a suspicious letter containing an unidentified substance was sent to her apartment, senior law enforcement and city officials told NBC News.

The letter was addressed to Vanessa Trump's husband, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of the president and his ex-wife Ivana.

After the letter was opened, three people at the residence were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center strictly as a precaution, the New York City Fire Department said.

There is no indication anyone suffered any injuries; the NYPD said the substance was deemed to be non-hazardous and was taken to a lab for further analysis.

"How disturbed must a person be to do what they did to a mother of five children?'' Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney, said in a statement. "This dangerous and reckless act goes beyond political differences."

