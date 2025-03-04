Vatican says Pope Francis is alert and off the ventilator.

Pope Francis is in stable condition and was temporarily taken off mechanical ventilation after experiencing two episodes of acute respiratory failure on March 3, the Vatican reported on March 4.

"He did not present episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm," said a Vatican medical bulletin released just after 7 p.m. local on Tuesday evening. "He remains without fever, always alert, cooperative with therapies and oriented."

At times following the pope's Feb. 28 and March 3 respiratory crises, his doctors have introduced non-invasive mechanical ventilation to aid his breathing. According to the latest medical bulletin, the pope was again taken off ventilation earlier this morning and reduced to high-flow oxygen therapy. He is slated to be put back on a ventilator overnight.

According to Vatican sources, the pope's periodic bronchial spasms are not unexpected for a patient battling double pneumonia. They also note that doctors no longer raised concerns about possible kidney failure.

During his 19th day of hospitalization for double pneumonia, the 88-year-old pope underwent respiratory physiotherapy, spent time in prayer and received the Eucharist.

As has been the case for two weeks now, the pontiff's "prognosis remains reserved," meaning he is not yet out of danger.