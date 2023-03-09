Vehicles of ICRC unimpededly passed through Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The free passage of these civilian vehicles continues on the Lachin-Khankandi road, where the action was held in protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers, News.az reports.

6 passenger vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed from Khankandi to Lachin through the peaceful protest area without any hindrance.

News.Az