Vehicles of ICRC unimpededly passed through Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road
- 08 Mar 2023 21:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182614
- Azerbaijan
The free passage of these civilian vehicles continues on the Lachin-Khankandi road, where the action was held in protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers, News.az reports.
6 passenger vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed from Khankandi to Lachin through the peaceful protest area without any hindrance.