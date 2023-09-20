Vehicles of Russian peacekeepers heading to Azerbaijan’s Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan are heading in the direction of Gorus-Khankendi, News.az reports.

On September 20, the movement of five vehicles (2 heavy trucks with flour, 1 heavy truck with gasoline, 1 heavy truck with diesel fuel, 1 heavy truck with personnel) and 13 people from the Russian peacekeeping contingent was recorded through the Lachin checkpoint in the Gorus-Khankendi direction.

This once again shows that the Lachin road is open and there is no “blockade”, and that all the necessary conditions exist for the free movement of Russian peacekeepers.

News.Az