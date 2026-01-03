Venezuela calls for UNSC meeting to address U.S. bombings

Smoke rises from explosions in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters. (Reuters)

On Saturday, Venezuela called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting to address the US attacks on the country, while uncertainty surrounds President Nicolas Maduro's location, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Faced with the criminal aggression committed by the US government against our homeland, we have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which is responsible for upholding international law,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on the Telegram messaging platform.

