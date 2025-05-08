Venezuela reaffirms intent to join BRICS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela remains committed to joining the BRICS group and will pursue full membership, according to Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto.

The top diplomat added that Venezuela was ready to work with all BRICS countries, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro arrived in Moscow on May 7. This is his eighth visit to Russia. A treaty on comprehensive partnership and cooperation between Russia and Venezuela was signed after talks between the two countries’ presidents.

News.Az