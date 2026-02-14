Venezuela releases 17 political prisoners amid amnesty bill debate

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, Venezuela's interim government released 17 political prisoners from the Zona 7 detention center in Caracas, as confirmed by National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez. This action coincides with ongoing debates over a proposed amnesty law intended to address decades of political prosecutions.

The proposed legislation aims to annul charges such as treason and terrorism, which have been used against critics of former leaders Nicolás Maduro and Hugo Chávez. If enacted, it could lead to the release of hundreds of activists and opposition figures still incarcerated, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While the government reports over 400 releases since January, independent organizations like Foro Penal have verified a smaller number, indicating that many political prisoners remain detained.

The amnesty bill has passed its first reading in the National Assembly, but disagreements over its implementation have delayed final approval. Opposition groups and human rights advocates continue to push for the unconditional release of all political prisoners.

This development marks a significant step in Venezuela's efforts toward political reconciliation and the restoration of democratic norms.

News.Az