Azerbaijan amnesty covers more than 15,000 people

More than 15,000 individuals have been granted amnesty in Azerbaijan under a decision adopted by the Milli Majlis on December 19, 2025, to mark the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.

According to official data, the amnesty was implemented between December 22, 2025, and February 8, 2026, by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Justice’s penitentiary and probation services, and investigative authorities. In total, 15,119 people benefited from the measure, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Among them, 5,148 individuals were serving fixed-term prison sentences, while 8,914 were exempted from punishments not involving imprisonment.

In addition, 1,045 convicts had their prison terms reduced by six months. Another 12 individuals were exempted from criminal liability during the investigation stage.

Authorities also reported that 15 more inmates were released due to their participation in the Patriotic War, while another 15 were freed after reaching the age of 60 at the time the amnesty decision took effect.

Of those covered by the amnesty, 1,216 had been convicted of crimes considered not to pose a major public danger, 13,054 had been convicted of less serious crimes, and 849 had been convicted of serious offenses.

The amnesty applied to 14,345 men, including 18 minors, and 774 women.

Officials say the implementation of the amnesty decision is ongoing.

