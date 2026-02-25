Trump awards Medal of Honor to pilot wounded in Maduro raid

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor on Tuesday to Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover, one of the pilots involved in the recent U.S. military raid in Venezuela, praising his bravery under enemy fire during his State of the Union address.

Slover and his wife Amy were present in the House chamber as Trump recounted his actions, receiving a standing ovation and chants of “USA, USA, USA” from lawmakers and guests, News.Az reports, citing the New York Post.

In his speech, the president described how Slover, a U.S. Army helicopter pilot, was severely wounded while preparing to land during the mission. Trump said Slover was “hit very badly in the leg and hip” but continued to carry out his duties.

Trump emphasized the importance of Slover’s courage, saying the success of the entire operation and the safety of his fellow service members depended on his ability to persevere through severe pain.

Slover was piloting a twin-rotor MH-47 Chinook helicopter, serving as the lead aircraft to insert the assault team into the heavily fortified compound where Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was believed to be located.

As the helicopters approached their target, Venezuelan defense systems opened fire. According to reports, Slover was struck three times in the leg during the engagement.

Trump noted that Slover is still recovering from his injuries and indicated that other members of the U.S. military involved in the January raid, in which about half a dozen American soldiers were injured, will be honored at a later ceremony.

