Venice Commission supports Georgia reforms, recommends further changes

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio says he is well-familiar with challenges currently facing the Georgian people.

Buquicchio met with Georgia’s Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze today, who is also the head of Georgia’s new 73-member constitutional commission established last December, agenda.ge reported.

Kobakhidze said his commission will consider all recommendations from the Venice Commission concerning constitutional changes.

The Georgian Parliament will not accept any changes that will be disapproved of by the Venice Commission”, Kobakhidze said.

He further expressed his gratitude towards Buquicchio for accepting his invitation to visit Georgia to exchange views and receive an expert opinion over a variety of constitutional issues.

Talking about Georgia’s constitution, Buquicchio said although its text is fine, it is in need of further changes. He also noted that problems noted by the Venice Commission in recent years had not been satisfactorily addressed.

It is our joint goal to bring the Georgian constitution close to European and international standards”, Buquicchio noted.

Meeting with Georgia’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili later on, Gianni Buquicchio said the Venice Commission respects the role of the president "as the guarantor of impartiality, neutrality and democracy in the country”.

The third wave of judicial reforms in Georgia was among the issues discussed at the meeting. Reforms aimed at improving the judicial system of the country have been underway since 2012.

News.Az

News.Az