Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Gizilaghaj National Park

On April 30, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva visited the Gizilaghaj National Park.

After familiarizing herself with the territory, rich fauna and flora of the National Park, Leyla Aliyeva discussed with Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev prospects for future development of specially protected natural areas, including coastal and marine reserves.

As part of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva also attended a ceremony to release juvenile fish into the Small Gizilaghaj Bay of the Caspian Sea, as well as to plant the Eldar pines in the area of national park to demonstrate support for the expansion of the country's green and forest areas.

News.Az