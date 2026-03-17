- News
- Mehman Huseynov
Tag:
Mehman Huseynov
-
The detainee in the blackmail case involving the presidential family stated during questioning at the State Security Service that on February 11, he attempted to establish contact with Mehman Huseynov by sending him a message via Facebook and the Sancaq Media page, requesting videos or photos of a personal nature.17 Mar 2026-22:28
-
-
Since the beginning of this year, bloggers living abroad — Mehman and Emin Huseynov, as well as Gabil Mammadov — have been spreading defamatory information about Alyona Aliyeva across various online platforms. Moreover, Mehman Huseynov displayed a few seconds of an image fragment during one of his live broadcasts.17 Mar 2026-22:20
-