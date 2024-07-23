Vienna named ‘world's most liveable city’ for third consecutive year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vienna has been named the world’s most liveable city for the third consecutive year, according to the EIU’s latest annual Global Liveability Index, News.Az reports.

The index ranks 173 cities based on stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. This year's survey saw a rise in average scores, driven by improvements in healthcare and education in developing countries, although declines in several top-tier cities' scores offset these gains.Western Europe continues to be the most liveable region, with Copenhagen, Zurich, and Geneva remaining in the top ten. The 30 Western European cities in the ranking averaged an impressive score of 92 out of 100. However, the region experienced the biggest score drop due to a decline in the stability category, the largest declining factor globally.Four Asia-Pacific cities—Melbourne and Sydney (Australia), Osaka (Japan), and Auckland (New Zealand)—are among the top ten most liveable cities. Australasian cities remain in the top 20, but Australia's overall infrastructure scores have been downgraded due to a housing crisis causing a record low availability of rental properties.The Middle East and North Africa present mixed results. Israel's conflict with Hamas caused Tel Aviv to drop 20 places to 112th. While the conflict affected stability scores, significant gains in education and healthcare in many Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries boosted the region's overall liveability. Cities in the UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar) registered the biggest score increases. Despite these improvements, the region also includes the least liveable cities: Algiers (Algeria), Tripoli (Libya), and Damascus (Syria).

News.Az