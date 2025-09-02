+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam staged its largest-ever celebrations on Tuesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its independence. Tens of thousands of troops and civilians filled the streets of Hanoi in a tightly choreographed display of national pride, marking the day in 1945 when revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh declared independence from French colonial rule.

Around 40,000 participants marched through the capital before sunrise, as tanks, missile batteries, drones, and artillery rumbled through the streets. Helicopters and fighter jets roared overhead, trailing national and communist banners, while hundreds of thousands of spectators looked on in the sweltering morning sun, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among them was 78-year-old war veteran Pham Thanh Van, who wore his decorated military uniform as he watched from the front row near Ho Chi Minh’s mausoleum. “This will be my final memory. Don’t forget us,” he said. “Independence brought development and prosperity to the country. I felt it worth fighting for.”

Vietnam’s top leader, President To Lam, presided over the event with international dignitaries in attendance, including China’s National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Cambodia’s influential former prime minister Hun Sen. “Our nation has overcome countless difficulties and challenges,” Lam said in his address. “We have transformed from a colony into an independent and unified nation, steadily advancing towards modernity and global integration.”

The two-hour-long procession included Chinese and Russian troops marching alongside Vietnamese forces. Police honor guards, students in traditional dress, and choreographed floral displays added to the spectacle, which state media described as “unprecedented in scale.”

The event surpassed even April’s 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, which reunited North and South Vietnam under communist rule, and broke the previous record of a 30,000-strong parade in 1985.

For many, the day was deeply personal. University student Vu Thi Trang said she camped out for more than 30 hours to secure a viewing spot despite monsoon rains. “I am grateful for the sacrifices of the previous generation so that we have peace and freedom to grow up,” she said.

While French influence still lingers in architecture, cuisine, and education, the celebrations focused on Vietnam’s own achievements, especially its transformation into a global manufacturing hub. Ho Chi Minh’s 1945 proclamation went unrecognized by France, but after its defeat at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, French forces fully withdrew from Indochina.

“We gained independence through the blood and sweat of previous generations,” said flag vendor Dang Khoa, summing up the sentiment of the day.

News.Az