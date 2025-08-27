Amazon plans to deploy Kuiper satellite services in Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon is planning to roll out its Kuiper satellite broadband services in Vietnam, the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology announced.

The initiative follows a meeting in Hanoi between Deputy Minister Pham Duc Long and Gonzalo de Dios, head of Global Licensing and Project Kuiper at Amazon, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. tech giant has pledged $570 million by 2030 to build infrastructure, including up to six ground stations and terminal manufacturing in Bac Ninh province through local partnerships. Amazon has also established a Vietnamese entity, Amazon Kuiper Vietnam Co., Ltd., and applied for approval to provide low Earth orbit satellite services in a five-year pilot program targeting consumers, businesses, and government subscribers. Rival Starlink has received government approval for a similar five-year project.

