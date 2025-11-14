Villagers struggle with aftermath of intense Iberian wildfires

Thousands of charred hectares are seen in the mountains of the municipalities of A Rua and Villamartin de Valdeorras, Galicia, Spain. Photo: Reuters

Months after record-breaking wildfires swept across Spain and Portugal, residents in Galicia are still facing severe consequences. Ash and sediment from burned hillsides are contaminating water supplies, leaving locals unable to shower or cook safely.

The fires forced over 42,000 evacuations, destroyed homes, killed livestock, and damaged crops, with estimated losses of at least €600 million ($700 million). Smoke from the fires degraded air quality across parts of France, the UK, and Ireland, and Europe saw record wildfire emissions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Local authorities are working to clear debris and restore water supplies, while also planning drone-assisted replanting to protect natural water filters. Scientists say climate change made the extreme fires 40 times more likely, highlighting the urgent need for improved forest management and disaster preparedness in rural communities.

News.Az