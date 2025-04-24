Volcanic eruption in Russia's Kamchatka blankets villages with ash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volcanic ashfall from an eruption of Bezymianny Volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula has blanketed three villages in the Milkovo District, local emergency services said on Thursday.

Volcanic ash is currently falling in three villages from emissions from Bezymianny Volcano, the regional branch of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on its Telegram channel, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"While the livelihoods of residents have not been disrupted, emergency services strongly advise people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary," it added.

The Far Eastern Branch of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Russian Academy of Sciences has modeled the projected path of the ash cloud. Their data indicate that volcanic particles are drifting toward another settlement, the village of Kozyrevsk in the Ust-Kamchatsky District.

The Bezymyanny volcano has emitted an ash column for the fifth time in 24 hours, with the latest plume rising 11 km above sea level. As a result, the aviation color code has been raised to "red," meaning a significant threat to all types of aircraft.

Bezymianny Volcano is situated about 40 km from the village of Klyuchi and 350 km from the regional capital city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

News.Az