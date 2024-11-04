Volcano claims at least 10 lives in Indonesia
At least 10 people have been killed after a volcano erupted in eastern Indonesia in the early hours of Monday, officials have said, News.Az reports citing BBC.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted at 23:57 local time, according to the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMG).
Hadi Wijaya, a PVMG spokesperson, said fiery lava and rocks had hit the villages about 4km (two miles) from the crater, burning and damaging residents' houses.
According to local officials, the eruption has affected seven villages.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted at 23:57 local time, according to the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMG).
Hadi Wijaya, a PVMG spokesperson, said fiery lava and rocks had hit the villages about 4km (two miles) from the crater, burning and damaging residents' houses.
According to local officials, the eruption has affected seven villages.