Volkswagen posts €1.3 billion Q3 loss amid tariffs and Porsche EV costs

Volkswagen reported a 1.3-billion-euro operating loss in the third quarter, compared with a 2.8-billion-euro profit a year earlier, as U.S. tariffs and a costly electric vehicle strategy shift at Porsche hit the group’s finances.

Volkswagen faced 7.5 billion euros in charges, including tariff-related costs and Porsche writedowns, though the loss was smaller than analysts’ forecast of 1.7 billion euros. The group expects tariffs could cost up to 5 billion euros this year and plans to leverage scale and synergies across its brands to protect profitability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company maintained its guidance, forecasting an operating margin of 2–3% for 2025, with revenues expected to remain at prior-year levels.

