Volodymyr Zelensky unveils Ukraine's victory plan

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's much-debated victory plan at parliament on Oct. 16, though some parts remained classified, News.Az reports citing Kyiv Independent .

The proposal is comprised of five points: an invitation to join NATO, a defense aspect, deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and post-war security architecture.Lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko noted that the plan involves three secret amendments. David Arakhamia, the ruling party's parliamentary leader, said that the secret items would be presented to faction leaders."If the plan is supported, we can end the war no later than next year," Zelensky said in the parliament.Ukraine's invitation to join NATO was placed on top of the list. Kyiv submitted its application to enter in September 2022 but is yet to receive a clear signal from the allies.The second article stresses the need to bring the war to Russian territory, such as during the cross-border Kursk incursion launched in early August. This item also calls for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes in Russia and Western support in downing Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine.

