Volunteer firefighter killed as wildfires ravage Spain

A volunteer firefighter died from severe burns while battling wildfires in Spain, as dozens of blazes fueled by scorching heat and strong winds continue to rage across the country. Several others have been hospitalized, and at least six large wildfires remain out of control.

The 35-year-old volunteer was creating firebreaks near Nogarejas in Castile and Leon when he became trapped by the flames. Over 5,000 people have been evacuated in the region, Spain’s largest, as authorities focus on preventing fires from reaching smaller towns, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Environment Minister Sara Aagesen indicated that many of the fires may have been deliberately started, though investigations are ongoing. Recent extreme weather, including electric storms and strong winds, has worsened the situation. In Galicia, six active fires have burned 10,000 hectares in Ourense province, with authorities warning of continued “extreme” wildfire risk.

