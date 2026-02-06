Vontobel tops forecasts with $361M 2025 profit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swiss private bank Vontobel has reported stronger-than-expected earnings for 2025, posting a net profit of 280 million Swiss francs (about $361 million).

The result represents a 5% increase compared with the previous year and exceeded the company’s consensus forecast of 242 million Swiss francs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Zurich-based bank’s performance reflects steady demand across its core wealth and investment management businesses, even as global financial markets remained volatile during parts of the year.

Beating internal forecasts is seen as a positive signal for investor confidence, particularly as banks across Europe continue to navigate shifting interest rate environments, regulatory pressures, and changing client investment behavior.

Vontobel’s results highlight the resilience of private banking and asset management sectors, which have benefited from strong client activity and diversification strategies.

The results also come as European banks continue adapting to evolving market conditions, including macroeconomic uncertainty and ongoing shifts in global capital flows.

News.Az