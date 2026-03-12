EU top court rules bans on gender changes in IDs violate EU law

The case involved a citizen of Bulgaria who was registered male at birth but identifies as a woman and has begun hormone treatment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

After moving to Italy, the individual requested Bulgarian authorities to update her legal gender, name, and identification number. Bulgarian courts rejected the request, citing national legislation that defines sex strictly in biological terms and prohibits changes to gender information.

The European Court of Justice said EU member states are responsible for issuing identity documents. However, it stressed that discrepancies between a person’s gender identity and official documents can create serious difficulties in everyday situations, including travel, professional interactions, and routine identification checks.

The court said such inconsistencies can cause “considerable inconveniences” and may hinder the right to free movement, a fundamental principle within the European Union.

The ruling clarifies that national laws must respect EU principles when regulating identity documents and the rights of citizens across member states.