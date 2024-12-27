Voting on acting president’s impeachment expected in South Korea
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
The National Assembly of South Korea is expected to vote today on the impeachment of acting President and Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-soo, initiated by the leading opposition party Toburo, News.az reports citing BBC.
The situation is unprecedented and gives rise to disputes on criteria required for the impeachment. The voting is expected to take place on December 27, the Yonhap news agency reports
According to the Constitution of the Republic of Korea, 200 out of 300 votes of parliament members are required to impeach the president. The Toburo controls 170 seats in the legislatively assembly.
This is the first attempt to impeach the acting president in the history of South Korea.
