News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Voting
Tag:
Voting
Myanmar's pro-military party claims big lead in elections
29 Dec 2025-19:58
Georgian PM defends overseas voting ban, citing foreign influence
20 Nov 2025-12:52
Georgian citizens abroad may lose voting rights under new amendments
18 Nov 2025-10:35
Elon Musk backs Cuomo in NYC mayoral race
04 Nov 2025-01:12
Voting concludes in Ireland's presidential election
25 Oct 2025-14:29
White House says scrapping mail-in ballots will simplify voting
20 Aug 2025-01:35
Britain to lower voting age to 16 to boost democracy
17 Jul 2025-19:30
S. Korea records highest early voting rate before June presidential election
29 May 2025-17:34
Greek parliament fails to elect new president in second round of voting
31 Jan 2025-16:04
Romania's Constitutional Court cancels presidential election process
06 Dec 2024-19:27
Latest News
Trump wants to ban investors from buying single-family homes
EU chief trades budget flexibility for free trade
APEMARS tops the best crypto presale list as BNB and LTC rise
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia in JF-17 jets-for-loans talks
Chinese vice premier stresses importance of wheat field management
18 injured in school coach, bus crash in southeast England
Türkiye repeats call for fair, lasting Ukraine peace at Paris talks
ICE officer kills Minneapolis driver during immigration operation
US to control Venezuela oil sales "indefinitely"
How BITS Pilani is shaping India’s future through innovation and research
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31