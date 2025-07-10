VW halts US deliveries, border tensions, and missing backpacker case

+ ↺ − 16 px

German carmaker Volkswagen has paused deliveries of its electric van, the ID.Buzz, to the United States, reportedly due to US tariffs, according to German media citing company sources. The ID.Buzz is a key part of VW’s electric vehicle transition strategy.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising along the German-Polish border as Poland’s new spot checks are causing delays and disruptions for local residents, News.Az reports, citing DW.

In other news, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has urged Israel to take immediate steps to prevent further starvation among Palestinians amid its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Separately, Australian police continue their nationwide search for 26-year-old German backpacker Carolina Wilga, who vanished on June 29 in Western Australia. Authorities say she was last seen in the town of Beacon and had plans to travel across remote areas, complicating the search. No signs of foul play have yet been found.

