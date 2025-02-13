Yandex metrika counter

WA-based Navy jet crashes into San Diego Bay; both pilots eject safely -VIDEO

A U.S. Navy fighter jet from Whidbey Island, WA, crashed into San Diego Bay on Wednesday; both pilots sustained minor injuries.

According to the Navy, an EA-18G Growler, based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington, crashed shortly after takeoff around 10:15 a.m. The incident occurred near Shelter Island in San Diego Bay, News.Az informs via Fox13.

What we know: The jet's pilots, both from NAS Whidbey Island, as well, ejected safely into the bay and were picked up at 10:28 a.m.

The Navy says both pilots were brought to a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.


