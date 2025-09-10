Wall Street Pepe burns 3B WEPE as its Solana expansion sparks buzz around the best meme coin to buy in 2025

Wall Street Pepe burns 3B $WEPE while expanding to Solana, fueling hype that makes it the best meme coin to buy in 2025 with strong upside potential.

The battle for dominance among meme coins has entered a new chapter, and at the center of it all stands Wall Street Pepe, the best meme coin to buy in 2025. This isn’t just another frog-themed project. It’s a movement powered by a bold burn of 3 billion tokens and a high-stakes leap onto Solana’s fast, low-fee network.

Investors are no longer chasing fleeting hype; they’re watching history being written as a project reshapes what meme coins can be. While Ethereum stumbles under weighty fees, the $WEPE token is building its empire on speed, community, and vision. This expansion signals survival, and perhaps even dominance, among meme tokens with strong 2025 upside.

What Is Wall Street Pepe, the Best Crypto to Invest In?

Wall Street Pepe distinguishes itself from all other frogs in the crypto world. Its recognizable green head is paired with a keen green mind that anticipates market trends. Its presale lasted for around two months, from December 2024 to February 2025, raising an impressive $70 million in funds.

The project is one of the new crypto coins attracting momentum, offering its users a private group: the Alpha Chat, which has already returned 500%–1.000% for community members. Its NFT collection opened its public sale on August 29; a first-come, first-served mint open to everyone until the total 5,000 supply is gone.

The $WEPE community conceived the collection, pushing for a way to represent the brand beyond the token.

Whitelisted participants initially claimed around 2,000 pieces before the public round began. The remaining NFTs were quickly claimed, and within a few hours, the entire mint was sold out, leading to the much-anticipated artwork reveal on August 30.

Current $WEPE Token Numbers

Investors can buy the $WEPE token at a current price of $0.00005246. Its price has indeed traded lower, dropping by 11.83% over the past week. During the last 24 hours, the price has also seen a downward trend (-0.84%). Its market cap is currently standing at $10.49M.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Its 24-hour volume is $208.52K. Still, people consider it one of the crypto projects tipped for rapid growth, with CoinMarketCap revealing that community sentiment remains bullish, at 83%.

Wall Street Pepe, the Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025, Burns 3B WEPE

While its cousin Pepe enjoys a $4 billion market cap, Wall Street Pepe’s ambitions are far greater, and the expansion to Solana shows just how far its reach extends, which is why it rivals contenders for the best meme coin to buy in 2025.

The move to Solana places the project at the heart of the meme coin ecosystem, providing its community with quicker and more cost-effective transactions designed for scalability.

Ethereum has become expensive and clunky, whereas Solana is now the true epicenter of the meme coin movement. Launchpads such as LetsBonk and Pump.fun thrive there because the chain offers the low fees and speed traders need, which is why Wall Street Pepe fits naturally into the trading culture of Solana, setting it apart as the best meme coin to buy in 2025.

Burn mechanisms on the Ethereum side fuel this transition, making $WEPE one of the coins that has gained traction after a token burn. Each purchase contributes to Ethereum buy-side burns, ensuring the 200 billion WEPE supply remains fixed and balanced across both chains.

So far, the project has burned more than 3 billion tokens on Ethereum, resulting in a 1.5% reduction in the Ethereum supply in just over two weeks.

The TGE comes next, yet the burning won’t stop then; it will last until $WEPE fully migrates on Solana. After this event, users will still have the opportunity to swap 1:1 between ETH WEPE and SOL WEPE with no added costs.

As there’s no confirmed timing for the TGE, ETH holders can choose whether to migrate to Solana or stay on Ethereum, with the dual-chain structure letting $WEPE operate in both ecosystems.

Grab the Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025 Today

Wall Street Pepe has drawn a line in the sand in a market that rarely forgives hesitation. The burn of 3 billion tokens wasn’t a stunt but a declaration that scarcity, speed, and community matter more than hype alone. By moving onto Solana, the $WEPE token has placed itself at the heart of a thriving ecosystem where meme coins are no longer distractions but drivers of adoption.

This dual-chain structure, anchored by Ethereum and accelerated by Solana, makes it clear why so many now see it as the best meme coin to buy in 2025. For those tracking Solana projects driving investor buzz, this is the moment to decide: watch from the sidelines or join a project rewriting the meme coin narrative.

