Waltz confirmed as Trump's UN ambassador

The Senate on Friday confirmed Mike Waltz as President Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, filling a key post just days before the United Nations General Assembly kicks off in New York next week.

Waltz’s nomination was delayed for months amid pushback from some Senate Democrats, although Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) had expressed support for his appointment. He was confirmed by a 47-43 vote.


