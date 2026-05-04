War preparations underway in Iran as Hormuz tensions with US escalate

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Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have reached a critical point as Iran’s military announces it is "fully prepared" for the resumption of conflict with the United States and Israel.

Following the failure of recent peace talks in Islamabad, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Monday that a return to active warfare is "likely," citing continued U.S. "violations" of the current fragile ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Iranian officials emphasized that their forces are on high alert to respond to any new "adventures" or military maneuvers by American forces in the region.

The standoff centers on competing naval blockades; while the U.S. continues to choke off Iranian oil exports through a maritime siege initiated on April 13, Tehran has asserted asymmetric dominance over the strategic waterway. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s latest 10-point peace proposal, stating that the demands are unacceptable to Washington. In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry maintained that the Strait of Hormuz will remain effectively closed to "hostile" nations as long as the U.S. blockade persists, further complicating global energy markets and regional stability.

News.Az