Drone strike hits Moscow high-rise ahead of Victory Day parade - VIDEO

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A drone attack struck a residential building in Moscow overnight on Monday, occurring just days before Russia’s scheduled Victory Day parade on May 9.

According to social media reports and photos, the strike targeted the Mosfilm Tower, a high-end apartment building located approximately seven kilometers west of the Kremlin, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo News.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed the incident, stating that air defenses intercepted a drone launched at the capital and that no casualties were reported.

The strike comes amid unprecedented security measures in Moscow, which has reportedly been placed under a "military lockdown" featuring communication blackouts and the transfer of hundreds of air defense systems to the city. Despite the buildup, the Kremlin has announced that this year's parade will be significantly scaled back, excluding military vehicles and cadets due to the "current operational situation."

In conjunction with these security concerns, the Kremlin has proposed a Victory Day ceasefire, communicating the offer only to the United States while continuing to refuse direct contact with Kyiv. The attack marks one of the deepest strikes into central Moscow to date, occurring only three kilometers from the Russian Defense Ministry during one of the most symbolically important periods for the Russian government.

News.Az