Warsaw and Google sign agreement to expand AI presence in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai signed a partnership agreement on artificial intelligence in Warsaw on Thursday.

"Today, we are announcing the signing of a new memorandum on the use of AI in energy, cybersecurity, and other areas, which is to increase Polish GDP by 8%," Pichai said at a joint press conference with Tusk, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The agreement also aims to see the US tech giant train one million Poles to use the technology.

Poland is already Google's largest engineering hub outside the US, with over 2,000 employees, according to Pichai.

"The young people we talked to today and Google can be part of this great project, which is the deregulation of the economy," said Tusk.

Spurred by recent events in the US since President Donald Trump took office last month, some EU leaders are adopting rhetoric in favor of a more deregulated technology sector.

Poland’s security is also widely seen as weakened by Trump’s pivot away from support for Ukraine. The country is spending one of the highest percentages of its GDP on defense, and this is likely to rise as it integrates further with US tech supply chains.

In 2022, Google announced an almost 3 billion zloty (approximately $730 million) investment in Poland.

As the company reported at the time, it was buying the Warsaw HUB office complex—two office towers where it had been renting space and establishing a cloud technology development center.

At the time, the company said its activities in Poland were focused on providing support for Ukrainian refugees.

News.Az