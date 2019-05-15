Washington orders some U.S. government employees to leave Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday ordered the departure of “non-emergency government employees” from Iraq, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad said in a statement,

Referring to the embassy and the U.S. consulate in Erbil, it said “normal visa services at both posts will be temporarily suspended. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Iraq.”

The statement recommended those affected “depart by commercial transportation as soon as possible”.

