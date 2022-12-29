We need to achieve peace more than ever before - Antonio Guterres

We need to achieve peace more than ever before - Antonio Guterres

Every New Year is a moment of rebirth. It is time to sweep out the ashes of the old year and prepare for a brighter day, António Guterres, UN Secretary General, said in a New Year message, News.az reports.

He noted that in Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries, people left the ruins of their homes and completely changed their former lives in search of something better. Around the world, fleeing from wars, forest fires, drought, poverty and hunger, about a hundred million people have left their homes.

In his message Guterres pointed out that next year we need to achieve peace more than ever before, and listed priorities in this direction.

He added that today it is necessary to establish peace with each other through dialogue, which will put an end to conflicts.

The UN Secretary General also spoke out for peace with nature for a more sustainable future, recalled the need for peace in homes where women and girls could live in dignity and security, and spoke out for "peace on the streets and with our neighbors" with full respect for all human rights.

Guterres called for peace in places revered by believers and for mutual respect for other people's beliefs, as well as for peace on the Internet, free from hate speech and insults.

"In 2023, humanity must make the achievement of peace the main meaning of its words and actions. Let's work together to make 2023 the year of the restoration of peace in our lives, in our homes and on our planet," he concluded.

News.Az