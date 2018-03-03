Weather condition for tomorrow announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The weather will be changeably cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on March 4, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.

The Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry’s National Hydrometeorology Department told APA that there will be fog and a little bit drizzle in some places and south-west wind will blow. The temperature will be 4…6C at night, 9…14 C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, 4…6 C at night, 13…15 C in the daytime in Baku.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in Azerbaijan’s districts, and it will be foggy, drizzly in some areas at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will be -1…5 C at night, 12…17 C in the daytime, in mountains 0…-5 C at night, 5…10 C, 15 C in some places, in the daytime.

The hesitation of atmospheric pressure, replacement of occasionally strengthening Gilavar wind (warm southern wind) by Khazri wind (cold northern wind) will be unfavourable for meteo-sensitive people.

