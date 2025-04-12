Weekly horoscope for April 13 to 19, 2025

After that full moon in Libra, you’re feeling very clear about your desires. You know what you want and what you don’t want. Flakiness and indecision are not on the agenda for this week. But that being said, you might be going hard on something that could use a softer approach. Excitement peaks on the 17th when you also might overpromise and under-deliver. Instead of beating yourself up for making a mistake, take the cue to revise your tactics and try again.



This week's mantra: “Ease.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)