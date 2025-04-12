Weekly horoscope for April 13 to 19, 2025
How are you feeling afterlast week’s full moon in Libra? I have the gift ofcosmic forewarning, and am still a bit shook by how, in a very Libra way, both sides were revealed. Personally and collectively. Now, the choice is clear. With the Mercury and Venus retrogrades now in the rearview, there’s a desire to hit the ground running. But things are still goingslow.The, perhaps frustrating, message from the universe is “Not so fast,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Last week’s full moon made where you stand in one of your closest relationships very clear. Whether it was heartbreaking or affirming, you’re wondering when you can catch a break. Sure, you said you wanted to be the main character, but you didn’t realize you’d have to be the main character this hard. A necessary vibe shift comes on the 18th when your ruling planet Mars moves into Leo and your romance sector. Time to revisit flirtations and creative projects you haven’t had time to think about since New Year’s.
This week’s mantra: “Flirt.”
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
A conflict in your family that’s brought on and off drama since early November is back on this week. But unlike last time, you’re staying out of it and minding your business. You’re leaving the big group chat and starting a side chat with your one trusted sibling. It’s unlike you to be this offline with your loved ones but you need to protect your peace. Your season begins on the 19th bringing some assurance that there are brighter days ahead.
This week’s mantra: “Goodbye.”
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
After that full moon in Libra, you’re feeling very clear about your desires. You know what you want and what you don’t want. Flakiness and indecision are not on the agenda for this week. But that being said, you might be going hard on something that could use a softer approach. Excitement peaks on the 17th when you also might overpromise and under-deliver. Instead of beating yourself up for making a mistake, take the cue to revise your tactics and try again.
This week's mantra: “Ease.”
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
At last, your long personal nightmare is over, Cancer! Mars—planet of conflict, tension and inflammation—finally leaves your sign on the 18th after hanging out there on and off since early September. As the pressure releases, you have an immediate urge to throw a party or make a public statement. Before you go live on Instagram to give an impromptu speech about the importance of rest, consider whether the person who really needs the pep talk is you.
This week's mantra: “Lift.”
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Plans are coming together for the next steps in your education or spiritual journey this week. As Mars moves into your sign on the 18th, you’re regaining some of the motivation you lost around the holidays. And while it’s good to get your groove back, you’re also feeling hot headed. The next few weeks will bring any relational issues you’ve been avoiding front and center. Facing them will be easier if you go in with a clear mind and a willingness to compromise.
This week’s mantra: “Presence.”
Virgo (August 23 - September 23)
You’ve done so much work this year toward healing emotional and financial wounds. This week brings the first test you’ve faced since leaving an old pattern behind. On the 17th, you have to draw a boundary in a situation where it would be much easier to avoid or people please. Keeping to yourself is very beneficial for the next few weeks. Do your thing behind the scenes. Let others earn an invitation into your process.
This week’s mantra: “Secret.”
Libra (September 23 - October 21)
Recalibration has been so necessary for you, Libra. You’re learning how to put yourself first. But you’ve also been feeling quite lonely as you adjust to your new relationship standards. Lots of invitations are coming your way this week as you step out of your hermit era and re-enter the social world. Instead of rushing to RSVP to the first opportunity though, it might be better to wait it out and attend only what really feels right.
This Week's Mantra: "Wait."
Scorpio (October 22 - November 21)
Last week’s full moon brought a powerful realization that you’re not quite ready to share with anyone yet. This week though, you’re being called to take on a leadership position and put yourself out there. Your phone might be on do not disturb, but it’s ringing off the hook. A project you had to let go in early January is now back on the table and ready to be released. As you prepare for the spotlight, don’t forget the importance of rest.
This week’s mantra: “Bloom.”
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Aries season has been a wild ride filled with pleasure, creativity and joy. This week, you’re inspired to flirt with strangers, write poetry and connect with your inner child. Once Taurus season begins on the 19th though, it’s time to get back to work. All the growth you’ve experienced over the last several weeks needs to be integrated into your daily routine. What’s one small thing you can do to stay consistent?
This week’s mantra: “Flow.”
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
So much of your energy since January has been put into other people. Between your partner’s job search, client’s big premiere, and bestie’s wedding planning, there’s been very little alone time to really check in with yourself. Taurus season begins on the 19th and for you, this is the time of year to focus on your own pleasure, joy and desires. What do you want to do? Plan an activity for the weekend that delights your inner child.
This week’s mantra: “Play.”
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
You’ve been grinding since January (and really since September), and as Mars exits your work sector on the 18th, you’re ready for a break. You’ve done what you can do to get ahead and now you want to put your energy into other people, maybe even building a relationship. What’s the point of all that work if you’re missing out on love? The first step is getting proper rest. Taurus season begins on the 19th welcoming a month of cozy dinners and lazy Sundays on the couch for you.
This week’s mantra: “Soft.”
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Time to get to work, Pisces. Mars—planet of action and movement—enters Leo and your daily grind sector on the 18th. Projects and responsibilities that were put on hold in early January are suddenly back in full force. Between training a new employee, shuttling your young kid to spring activities and prepping meals that fit your teenager’s sudden desire to go vegan, you have a lot on your plate. Make sure you take some time to sweat out all the stress!
This week’s mantra: “Go.”
News.Az