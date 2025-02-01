Weekly horoscope for February 3 to 9, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Curious about what the stars have in store for you from February 3 to 9, 2025? Keep reading for expertly curated astrological predictions that will help guide you through the week ahead, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Weekly Horoscope Until Tuesday morning, you might face some challenges, including financial issues. Work could be difficult, and you might not get much support. However, things will improve after that. You'll see financial growth, work will pick up, and you'll start receiving more support. Thursday will be the best day, bringing good news and a chance to reconnect with friends. You'll also have the opportunity to start new work. On Friday and Saturday, your brothers will offer their help, and you'll come up with new plans. You'll feel motivated to take on new tasks, and those plans will likely succeed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Weekly Horoscope

By Monday evening, you’ll notice an increase in your income and success in your work. You'll feel happy as you receive support. However, Monday and Tuesday might be a bit challenging, with some anger or irritation possibly leading to losses. It’s best to stay patient and avoid unnecessary spending. From Wednesday and Thursday onwards, things will start to improve again. You may enjoy something related to a vehicle and spend on material comforts. Friday and Saturday will be positive and successful in your work coming your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Weekly Horoscope According to the astrologer’s prediction, “The beginning of the week will be positive in every way. Those who wish to go abroad will be successful. You will also get good news and projects will be completed on time. While there may be some challenges from dishonest people, you'll ultimately come out victorious. The middle of the week will be the best time for financial matters, with any pending money being recovered and your plans succeeding. You might even go on a religious journey. However, be careful on Thursday and Friday. Saturday will be a good day.” Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Weekly Horoscope With the Ninth Moon in your favour, you'll receive support from both luck and your father. Your work will go smoothly, and you'll receive some good news. There may also be an opportunity for travel. Wednesday and Thursday will be busy with a lot of work, but you'll succeed in overcoming any challenges and may see progress in government-related work. You'll also get support from your children. Thursday and Friday will bring an increase in income, along with help from your family. However, be cautious on Saturday, as there may be a lot of expenses. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Weekly Horoscope The astrologer predicts that, “With the Eighth Moon, Leos might find yourself very busy, so you are advised to avoid any arguments or disputes. You’ll have support from your family. On Tuesday, you could form new business connections and you’ll get the chance to do the kind of work you enjoy. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a boost in your income with a win in any ongoing disputes. Friday and Saturday will bring success with increased income and some good news.” Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Weekly Horoscope With the Seventh Moon, you'll experience happiness in your family, and your income will stay stable. You'll be able to handle your work efficiently. However, your mind may feel a bit down, and you might feel particularly restless on Tuesday. You may be very worried about the future. On Wednesday and Thursday, you will get a chance to relax and recover. On Friday and Saturday, you will be happy and a lot of support will be received. You will meet old friends with stable income.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Weekly Horoscope You may find yourself wasting time on unimportant things, and worries could take over, leading to some poor decisions. The astrologer says, “Your enemies might be more active during this week. However, Tuesday will bring a change - things will start going in your favour. You’ll see success in your work and receive support at home. There could also be an opportunity to travel, and your income will be stable. On Wednesday, you might disagree with someone you meet regularly. Thursday and Friday could bring some sadness, and you might feel anxious. But from Saturday onwards, things will improve.” Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Weekly Horoscope The start of the fifth moon will bring good things this week. Work will move forward quickly, and you’ll find happiness with your children. However, Tuesday might bring some worries. There could be a dispute and might argue with someone. Wednesday and Thursday will be much better. You'll receive support from people far away, and new opportunities will come your way. Friday will bring happiness, and your plans will succeed, with love from your family. On Saturday, you are advised to stay cautious. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Weekly Horoscope According to the astrologer's prediction, “With the Moon in the fourth house, you might find it difficult to focus on your work, and negative feelings could take over. You might even feel betrayed by people close to you, and your income could be affected. There may be unnecessary obstacles in your work. However, Tuesday and Wednesday will be much better. You'll find the ability to work effectively, and your income will rise. On Thursday and Friday, worries may increase again, and there could be more disputes and expenses. Saturday will bring a positive change and might also have travel plans.” Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Weekly Horoscope With the Moon in the third house, you’ll feel full of courage and receive support from your brothers. Your luck will be on your side, and your work will grow with new plans coming your way. You’ll be able to meet your goals on time. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring stability in income, but your mind might feel a bit down. There could be some obstacles in your work, and plans might get delayed. On Thursday, you’ll find happiness with family and Friday and Saturday will be full of joy. You’ll enjoy your time and meet friends. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Weekly Horoscope At the beginning of the week, you’ll have a lot of work, but most of it will be successful. As per the astrologer’s prediction, “You’ll need to put in some extra effort to complete your plans, and your income will increase as a result. Your friends will continue to support you. Thursday and Friday will bring a boost in courage, and you’ll receive support from your brothers. The flow of money will be stable, and your work will be completed on time. However, Saturday might bring some unnecessary expenses, and there could be conflicts with people around you.” Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Weekly Horoscope The Moon's transit will bring better opportunities for professional and financial growth. You may see an increase in your responsibilities and a chance to go on a religious trip. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring good news, along with a boost in income. Your children will also offer support, and you’ll win in work. By the end of the week, you'll have the chance to spend quality time with your family. Your courage will be strong and the week will end on a happy note

News.Az