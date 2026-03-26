Pakistan confirms role as channel in US-Iran indirect talks

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Pakistan’s foreign minister says that indirect talks between the United States and Iran are still ongoing, even as Washington and Tehran offer opposing proposals.

Speaking publicly for the first time about Islamabad’s involvement, Dar said the negotiations are being conducted through messages relayed by Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing the Associated Press.

“US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan,” he wrote on X.

Dar added that Egypt, Türkiye, and other countries are supporting the process.

News.Az