Iran warns US, Israel against ground invasion

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi made the remarks on Thursday during a visit to border areas, amid reports that a US-Israeli coalition may be considering plans to occupy Kharg Island in an effort to force Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz to their vessels, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Jahanshahi warned that any ground incursion would be “more dangerous and costly” for the attackers.

“The Iranian Army forces are standing firm on the front lines of defence and will incapacitate the enemy,” he said.

He added that every inch of Iran’s territory is protected by “vigilant” forces, which are monitoring all movements and remain ready for any scenario.