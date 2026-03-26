Gamer arrested in Georgia over fatal stabbing allegedly “ordered” by video game

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A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Georgia’s Ozurgeti municipality on suspicion of murdering his 58-year-old neighbour, in what sources say may have been an attack “ordered” by a video game, local media reported.

The incident took place on the evening of 25 March. The victim died after being stabbed. The suspect fled the scene but was found several hours later in a forest a few kilometres from his home, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

According to witnesses, he had inflicted knife wounds on himself in an apparent suicide attempt.

Police initially said the killing stemmed from a dispute. However, several sources told TV Pirveli that investigators are also looking into whether the attack may have been influenced by video game activity.

Gela Aroshidze, a member of the Ozurgeti municipal council (sakrebulo) from the ruling Georgian Dream party, said there had been no known conflict between the families.

“We understand that the young man was playing computer games and carrying out instructions,” Aroshidze said, adding that the suspect had lived a reclusive lifestyle and rarely left his home.

The suspect’s father confirmed that police had seized his son’s computer equipment and mobile phone as part of the investigation. He said he was unaware of what his son had been doing while spending long hours on the computer.

“I have no idea what he was doing – he sat at the computer 24 hours a day. He went to sleep at 4am and woke up at 1pm,” he said.

An investigation has been launched under Article 108 of Georgia’s criminal code, which covers intentional murder and carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

News.Az