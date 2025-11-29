Weekly horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

This weekly horoscope offers in-depth guidance on health, finances, family life, career, and education, focusing on how planetary movements affect personal energy, decision-making, and emotional balance, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):

Your health will be good this week, which will enhance your self-confidence. Rahu will be placed in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, and as a result, your condition will improve. As a result of Saturn's placement in your twelfth house, you will be more aware of the importance of taking care of your own health as well as the health of your family members. This will motivate you to take better care of your health. It is therefore necessary for you to have a healthy diet and refrain from ingesting meals that are extremely chilly. At the beginning of this week, any financial troubles that you have been experiencing will be rectified, and as a result of the improvement, it will be much simpler for you to acquire a variety of needed items by the middle of the week. You will be able to improve your comforts and luxuries as a result of this.

The weekly horoscope predicts that people who were born under your sign will have a great deal of joy in their family life during the current week. You will also be effective in resolving any issues that have occurred in the past between members of the family. Your parents will feel proud of you as a result of it. According to the career forecasts for this week, those who were born under this sign and are currently engaged in business will experience favorable outcomes as a result of the alignment of several planets and constellations for this week. Consequently, it is possible that they will earn a lot of money from a variety of industries during this time period. To earn good academic scores this week, students who were born under this sign will not have to put in a lot of effort. Simply put, this indicates that you will be able to get marks that are higher than average despite exerting less effort.

Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Taurus (Apr 21–May 20): The eleventh house of your Moon sign will be occupied by Saturn, and as a result, you will have an abundance of positive energy this week, something you had previously been lacking. Therefore, direct your energy in the appropriate direction, and you will be rewarded for your efforts. The additional work that you have to do this week will irritate you if you do not take action. The placement of Rahu in the tenth house of your Moon sign increases the likelihood that you will experience mental stress as a result of this. This week, you will see a gain in your income, which will enable you to make preparations to save money for the future. Therefore, it is recommended that you give careful consideration to the long-term implications of any investments you make. If you were born under this sign, it is possible that your younger sister will find the job that you have been looking for this week. As a consequence of this, it is anticipated that the employment opportunity that your sister will be pursuing will bring joy to the family. You could want to organize a modest picnic or a supper out with your family as a way to commemorate this happiness. The activities that you used to take pleasure in doing when you were a kid are going to be the ones that you want to prioritize this week. These responsibilities might also be connected to some of your latent abilities, such as singing, dancing, drawing, and other such activities. However, in order to accomplish this, you will need to keep your career and the goals it has in mind. This week, you will have a complete understanding of any topics that you had difficulty comprehending the previous week. As a result, it would be in your best interest to continue studying, maintain your concentration, and give your full attention to your studies. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Gemini (May 21–Jun 21): Your own mental tension can be alleviated by witnessing the improvement in the health of a family member who was before experiencing deterioration. To keep your health in good standing, you should take as much care of them as you can and engage in regular yoga practice with them. This week, if you are engaged in business that is related to other countries, you are likely to discover tremendous success in connecting with a large number of new sources and reaping financial rewards from them. You will need to be well-prepared from the very beginning and implement the appropriate plan in order to accomplish this goal. During this week, you will gain support from your friends, but disagreements with members of your family on relatively minor matters may interfere with the tranquillity that exists inside your home. Ketu will be moving through the third house of your Moon sign. This may also result in you developing unpleasant thoughts toward them. Your job capacity will improve this week as a result of Saturn's presence in the tenth house of your zodiac sign. This will enable you to think more creatively and make key decisions that will help develop your business. This choice will be backed by both your family and your coworkers, which will serve to build your confidence and cause you to create twice as much work in the same amount of time. Students born under this zodiac sign will need to proceed in a well-planned manner and develop a list of everything necessary to attain their goals to be successful this week. You will only be able to make the most of your time and prevent squandering your energy and time on activities that are not necessary if you take this step. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22): Over the course of this week, Rahu will be located in the eighth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will be weighed down by a significant amount of work and responsibilities. On the other hand, in order to improve your health, you should avoid working too much. Instead, it will not only produce tension but also exhaustion if it is not addressed. It is possible that someone close to you will approach you for a loan this week as a result of the favorable conditions. As a result, it would be prudent to disregard such individuals for the time being. In that case, you might not receive your money back, which will be something you will come to regret in the future. You are going to have a temperament that is unstable this week. In light of this, you will need to exercise self-control and work on improving your temperament. Before you say anything, you definitely need to give serious consideration to the words you choose to use, especially when you are in front of your partner or sweetheart. In the event that this does not occur, the adverse effects may disrupt the tranquility of the home. Given that Saturn is currently positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that you will be given a project at work that you have been looking forward to for quite some time. Because of this, you will experience joy now that you have been entrusted with that responsibility, and the glow will make your face look more attractive. Therefore, you should keep working hard in order to make the most of this wonderful period. Regarding their academic performance, pupils may be subjected to a reprimand of some type from their parents or other adults in their lives this week. Throughout the course of the week, this will cause you to feel unsettled. For this reason, you should steer clear of anything that could set you up for difficulties right from the start. Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 2 Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23): You will see major improvements in your health as a result of the modifications you make to your treatment methods this week. In addition to making the required adjustments to your daily routine, you should also seek the advice of a qualified physician regarding a nutrition plan. Due to the fact that Ketu will be in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, this week will be beneficial for those who were born under your sign in terms of overcoming any financial difficulties they may be experiencing. Your zodiac sign is currently experiencing a period of time in which numerous positive prospects for financial gain are forming, according to the weekly predictions. You will be able to triumph over any unfavorable circumstances that may come your way if you make the most of these possibilities. There is a possibility that a close friend or family member will act in a rather peculiar manner toward you this week. Being in this situation may not only make you feel uneasy, but it may also cause you to waste a significant amount of time and effort attempting to comprehend them. This week, Saturn will be positioned in the eighth house of your Moon sign. As a result, you will be required to make use of your wisdom and influence from the very beginning in order to handle issues that are related to your employment at the workplace. Therefore, rather of becoming a laughing stock, you should demonstrate your capabilities to other people and accomplish the goals you have set for yourself. For the upcoming week, it is imperative that students store their books or academic notes in a secure location. This is because there is a possibility that you may leave them behind in a rush and then have difficulty locating them later on. Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 1 Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23): It is recommended that you refrain from consuming loose food from street vendors this week because Ketu will be positioned in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. This is because your health may unexpectedly deteriorate. Therefore, consume only food that is prepared at home, is clean, and is healthy, and if at all feasible, engage in yoga for around thirty minutes each day. It is imperative that you concentrate on land, real estate, or cultural ventures throughout this week. Now is a great moment to make investments in these projects because of the opportunities that are available. Take advantage of these possibilities to the fullest extent possible and do not let them pass you by. This week, folks around you will be impressed by the knowledge you possess. Saturn will be transiting through the seventh house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will be effective in attracting someone of the opposite sex, particularly those who are close to you, due to the fact that you are a kind and compassionate person. In the event that you were encountering any challenges in the process of completing a previous task at work, you will be able to easily overcome those challenges and ensure that you effectively complete the task. The appreciation of your superiors will be earned by you as a result of this, and it will also help you impress others by demonstrating that you are a good example. This week is a favorable opportunity for individuals who have recently finished their studies and are looking for employment. During this particular period, it is also conceivable that students who have desires of studying in another country will discover their wishes come true. Lucky Colour: Olive Lucky Number: 4 Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23): Any facial and throat issues that you have been experiencing in the past might be alleviated this week. Nevertheless, you should refrain from consuming an excessive amount of cold water and confine your diet to solely home-cooked meals and fresh fruit. Additionally, in order to avoid facial problems, you should drink as much water as you possibly can. On account of Rahu's placement in the fifth house of your Moon sign this week, any intentions that are either unrealistic or dangerous have the potential to deplete your riches. For this reason, you should steer clear of anything that can result in monetary losses, as doing so might get you into a lot of problems otherwise. You will be able to keep the peace within your family this week if you have the power to convince other people. Consequently, rather than imposing your decisions on other people, you should make use of this skill and arrive at any decision only after successfully convincing other people. This week is proving to be positive and favorable for beginning any new enterprise or investing, as Ketu is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. For this reason, it is highly probable that you will make a profit if you make an investment or launch a new business venture during this period. In particular, this time will prove to be advantageous for female students, who have a better chance of succeeding in competitive examinations. This will cause their parents to experience a sense of pride in their children. They might also find a great amount of respite from the challenges they have when selecting the appropriate job possibilities for higher education. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22): This week, Saturn will be positioned in the fifth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will have an abundance of good energy, which you had previously been lacking. In order to gain the benefits of your energy, it is imperative that you direct it in the appropriate direction. Aside from that, the additional work that you have to do this week may irritate you, and it may even lead you to experience mental tension. You will be able to triumph over a past financial difficulty this week with the assistance of your parents thanks to their assistance. Once your circumstances have improved, this will not only alleviate the mental stress that you are experiencing, but it will also make it possible for you to put your efforts in the appropriate direction. People around you, particularly members of your family, will experience joy as a result of your vivacious, upbeat, and friendly manner. Additionally, your parents will show their love and affection to you on several occasions. This week, if you are given the option to travel overseas for work-related reasons, you should explore the possibility with your family before making any decisions about it. mainly due to the fact that it is likely that you will be required to return from your trip in the middle of it because you will be needed for some vital work at home. This week, you might also go on a journey to another country for educational purposes. In a nutshell, this week is encouraging you to put in more effort, therefore put in the effort and keep moving forward so that you can bring glory to both yourself and your family. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8 Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21): This week, Ketu will be in the eighth house of your Moon sign, and as a result, you will need to make improvements to your diet and eat well in order to stay healthy. This will not only help you live a life that is rich and satisfying, but it will also serve to strengthen your mental fortitude. Therefore, stay away from foods that are spicy and get plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. This week, you will need to exercise an increased level of caution with regard to your financial situation because there is a possibility that a creditor could knock to your door seeking payback. The failure to return the money could result in financial troubles, and the failure to return the money could be detrimental to your reputation. It is during this time that you will have a wonderful time with your family and friends. In addition, the rich energy and huge passion that you possess will bring about a multitude of favorable outcomes for your family life and facilitate your escape from the stress that is associated with domestic life. At your place of employment, a female coworker might take advantage of your naiveté. mainly due to the fact that there is a risk that you might discuss your ideas or plans for your profession with a woman, and she might discuss them with another person rather than keeping them to herself, which could lead to complications for you. In order to move forward with their research, students will need to take measures this week. As a result, it is recommended that you begin from the very beginning to collect study resources. In the event that you are in a rush, you can forget a lot of things later on. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 3 Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21): This week will help you cultivate a feeling of focus and dedication, which will allow you to make significant headway in completing crucial chores. When you approach your obligations with patience and thorough planning, you will find that your work becomes more smooth. Your ability to think practically enables you to find solutions to problems that are impending, and you may see rewards from efforts that you have made in the past. Financial decisions should be made carefully, but small gains or improvements are likely if you remain disciplined. In your personal life, you could feel the need to better divide your time between your responsibilities and the time you spend relaxing. It's possible that members of your family may value your steady support and dependability. Understanding with a close friend or family member could be strengthened through a meaningful chat. In the event that there were any misconceptions, now is an excellent opportunity to address them in a mild manner. Health is not affected, although it is vital to get enough rest. It is important to refrain from overworking, particularly in the second half of the week, as your body may be indicating that it needs to allow you to unwind. You can revitalize your energy by taking a brief mental break, meditating, or spending some peaceful time at home. The overall message of this week is that constancy and balance are rewarded, and that you will be able to make steady and confident progress toward achieving your goals. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 10 Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19): As a result of Saturn's presence in the second house of your Moon sign, this week will be very beneficial for the health of those born under your zodiac sign. There won't be any significant issues that you have to deal with throughout this time period. Make the most of this favorable time by spending some time with the people you care about and taking in some fresh air. You will see an improvement in your financial status this week, after a long period of time. By exercising complete command over all of your expenditures, you will be able to amass wealth. Give some credit to the people you care about, including your partner, members of your family, and loved ones, rather than claiming all the credit for this. It is possible that a friend or close friend will betray you during this week, just when you look to them for support the most. As a result, you should avoid placing an excessive amount of reliance on other people for any necessity, as this will lead to difficulties in the future. This week, it is possible that a competitor or adversary at work will plot against you. It is for this reason that you must exercise caution from the very beginning and always keep your eyes and ears open, regardless of the circumstances. After viewing the devices that other students have, many students may experience a sense of lacking equipment. Because of this, it is possible that they will ask their families for a new laptop or smartphone this week. Nevertheless, they should keep in mind that their parents are already exerting a great deal of effort in order to give them with an excellent education, and your demands may place an additional load on them, putting a strain on their financial resources. Lucky Colour: Electric Blue Lucky Number: 11 Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20): It is conceivable that you could experience issues relating to discomfort or stress in some part of your body this week as a result of Rahu being put in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. This is because Rahu will be entering this house. As a result, it is imperative that you take care of your body and refrain from carelessly ignoring any ailment. A problem like that could become a source of trouble for you in the future if you do not address it. There is nothing wrong with trusting other people, yet blind trust can frequently make things worse. What's more, it's highly possible that you may experience something comparable this week in terms of your financial situation. Therefore, you should avoid trusting anyone or anyone without question. By virtue of your amusing character, the environment at your home and among your family members will be more pleasant than it would normally be this week. In addition, you can have some friends or family members come over to spend a beautiful evening with you. Due to the fact that your tendency toward selfishness will be more pronounced during this week, you should avoid pressuring other people at work to perform things that you would not want to do yourself. Because of this, you might abuse the power you have and give your subordinates assignments that are completely pointless. A substantial amount of success may be achieved by students who are studying for competitive examinations this week. Your competitive spirit will increase throughout this time, which is another reason why this period of time will prove to be rather advantageous for individuals who are seeking high school or college degrees. Lucky Colour: Sea Green Lucky Number: 12

News.Az