Weekly horoscope for October 12-18

This week serves some intensity as Pluto—planet of extremes—ends its retrograde on the 13th, bringing attention to the losses and transformations we’ve experienced so far this year. This influence reopens portals of grief while also allowing us to claim our power.

The week ends on a high note on the 17th as the sun squares off with Jupiter bringing enthusiasm and expansive opportunities, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your closest relationships get a boost this week as love and beauty planet Venus enters Libra and your partnership sector on the 13th. That being said, there’s a certain connection where you might be falling for someone too quickly or wearing rose-colored glasses. Wait until the weekend for the fog to clear.

This week’s mantra: “Love.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life has been a bit discombobulated lately and all you want is to get back into a routine. With Venus entering your daily work sector on the 13th, you’re feeling improvements at the office and in your fitness regimen. But there are some things that remain out of your control, leaving you a bit frazzled. Things get easier by the end of the week.

This week’s mantra: “Control.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re feeling called to focus on your family and personal life, and with Venus moving into Libra and your home sector on the 13th, there’s no place you’d rather be. Last week’s full moon in Aries allowed you to see clearly what isn’t working in your career or public image. The most necessary thing for your growth is finding a better work-life balance.

This week’s mantra: “Easy.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's mantra: “Abode.”

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There’s so much fun to be had in the neighborhood this week, Leo. It's your bestie's birthday on Tuesday, and your favorite bartender’s hosting a martini tasting on Thursday. In between, your days are filled with phone calls, hilarious group chats and day trips with your sister. Take a moment to appreciate the close community you have.

This week’s mantra: “Comfort.”

Virgo (August 23 - September 23)

This feels like a good week to go on a shopping spree. With beauty planet Venus now in your money sector, you’re wanting to treat yourself and indulge in some of the finer things. Be cautious around splurges early in the week when your eyes might be larger than your wallet though. By the weekend, you’ll be more grounded when making investments.

This week’s mantra: “Treat.”

Libra (September 23 - October 21)

You keep wondering when your glow up is going to arrive, and it’s finally here as your ruling planet Venus returns home to Libra on the 13th. The last few weeks of isolation give way to a refreshing radiance and confidence. Now’s the time to chop off (literal and figurative) dead ends, and make plans for future creative or travel endeavors.

This Week's Mantra: "Glow."

Scorpio (October 22 - November 21)

Tensions at home spike this week. This isn’t a new problem, but something that’s been ebbing and flowing since March 2023. It’s easy to catastrophize right now and assume the worst, but try to remember that you’ve gotten through situations like this before. Removing yourself from the immediate conflict improves your mental health.

This week’s mantra: “Inward.”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your social life is thriving this week as Venus enters your friendship sector on the 13th. All of a sudden opportunities for friendship, dating and even business partnership are all around you, but they don’t look like you thought they would. Making new friends sometimes means leaving old social groups behind which is sad, but necessary.

This week’s mantra: “Connect.”

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

After feeling like everyone’s task rabbit at work, you’re finally getting recognition from coworkers and your boss. You may also get an invitation to an exclusive event or be asked to share your knowledge in a public forum. Though you’re tempted to be generous and give away your services, take this as an opportunity to charge your worth.

This week’s mantra: “Value.”

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’ve been moving through a process of deep transformation, and this is a pivotal moment. You’re being asked to grieve your losses and also recognize your wins. If feelings are heavy this week, relief can be found through taking a class, making travel plans, or meeting with a mentor. You may also find yourself in the role of advisor. Trust that you have knowledge to share.

This week’s mantra: “Absorb.”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’re feeling pulled to go deep this week, and may have a huge breakthrough with your mental health. You’re slowly learning the difference between healthy and unhealthy escapism, and exploring your limits is part of the process. Remember that you don’t have to share what you’re going through with everyone. Pay attention to who really listens to your story.

News.Az