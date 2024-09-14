Weekly horoscope for September 15-21

+ ↺ − 16 px

In this weekly horoscope, we offer insights into the planetary influences for the coming week and tips on how to use astrology to navigate the days ahead, News.Az reports citing Outlook India.

Rahu is in the twelfth house from the Moon sign, so people who didn't take care of problems like headaches, indigestion, and joint pain last week will realise how important it is to live a healthy life this week and do everything they can to make it better. Your friends and family will be proud of your hard work and can also support you. This week, you will get a lot out of work that pays on commission, splits, or royalties because Jupiter is in the second house from the Moon sign. Also, a lot of you will be willing to put money into any scheme like this that looks like it could make you money and is unique. This week will help you get away from all the ups and downs in your home life. And at this point, some people will be able to buy their own home instead of renting one with the help of their family. You can make your goals a little bigger this week than last. You will have to put in a lot of effort to finish it in this case. There is also a chance that you will be upset with yourself if the outcome is not what you had hoped for. This week, students born under your sign won't have to work hard to get good grades in school. That means you will still get good grades even though you worked less during this time.Lucky Colour: RedLucky Number: 9This week, it might be hard for you to focus on your work since Ketu is in the fifth house from the Moon sign. Because your health won't be completely fine at this time. Because of this, you might need to take medicine, which could make your taste and nature worse than usual. Rahu is in the eleventh house from the Moon sign, which means that this week will be very good for people born under your sign in terms of money. If this happens, don't let your efforts drop even a little during this time, because the planets are in a good position right now, which can give you great chances to make more money. Take a more serious view of things this week. In order to prevent this, if you are in trouble and someone offers to help, you should not expect a miracle from them. Since you need to know that other people are on your side, not that they are getting you into trouble. The people you work with might be making you mad this week because they won't do what you want them to. But because of this, people will see you yelling at them or getting mad. You should not do that, though. Instead, you should work with them in the right way. This week is going to be great for kids. Because now is the time to see the results of your hard work, and many planets are helping you to do well on all of your tests.Colour: GreenLucky Number: 6Right now, health-wise, this week is very good because Saturn is in the ninth house from the Moon sign. At this point in time, your commitment to health will help you get better from many illnesses. If this happens, don't cut back on yoga and exercise, and eat as many green leafy veggies as you can. This week, you will get money from a lot of different places because Rahu is in the tenth house from the Moon sign. You can choose to spend this money or use it for other things. The yoga, on the other hand, says that if you think about the long term now, any investment you make will pay off in the long run. This week, you will be able to end the arguments between your children about something that happened in the past. Because of this, people will see you making plans to take them on a picnic or other trip. Your work will be liked by the older people in the house. This week, your willpower will be strong because of the effect of many lucky planets. This will help you reach new professional goals. You will have a lot of chances like these right now, which will make this a great time for working people of your zodiac sign on the job front. There will be a lot of free time for many students this week, which they can use to learn more. Do not waste your free time by sleeping or having fun with friends. Instead, read a book or sign up for a course to make good use of your time.Lucky Colour: YellowLucky Number: 5This week, since Jupiter is in the eleventh house from the Moon sign, you will need to make the most of your extra energy. Just remember to stay healthy. You might waste your energy if you use it in the wrong way. Which is why you should spend time with your family and friends or play a game with them to get some energy out. There is a chance that drinking booze or any other drug can cost you money. This is because you might lose some valuable things while you're drunk, which you will later regret. Hearing that you and your family are invited to your child's award event will make you all happy. His actions will match your hopes, and your dreams will come true because of him. This will make your eyes tear up. Because Ketu is in the third house from the Moon sign, you may have more responsibilities at work starting now. The new tasks will help you move up in your job, but they may cause you some mental stress. While this is going on, try to stay calm and avoid any kind of worry. You will be in the best shape possible this week if you are studying for competitive tests. And yet, you will have to work harder than ever before because that's the only way to get good results. In this case, make the most of the time you have and try to understand the topics.Lucky Colour: WhiteLucky Number: 2This week, don't put too much faith in your health luck. Instead, work to improve it. Because you know very well that luck is a very lazy thing. Because of this, keep working to improve your health. There will be money coming your way this week because Jupiter is in the tenth house from the Moon sign. But you will want to spend it as soon as it arrives. In this case, you will need to work at saving your money and be careful about all the risks you take in the future. You will be able to bring peace to your family this week thanks to your understanding. Because of this, a sense of unity and friendship will grow among the members. The social standing of your family will also rise, and you will be able to get a good name among the family members. When Saturn is in the seventh house from the Moon sign, your ability to work will improve this week. You will be able to think of new ways to improve your business and make a big choice. Both your family and your employees will back this choice, which will boost your confidence and make you appear to be working twice as fast. This week, the God of Wisdom will help many students succeed and reap the rewards of their hard work. On top of that, students who are studying for competitive tests will also have good luck right now.Lucky Colour: GoldLucky Number: 1Rahu is in the seventh house from the Moon sign this week, and a friend or coworker's selfish behaviour can make you feel bad. If this happens, you might not be able to focus on driving. Because of this, you should be more careful on the road this week. The truth is that you only save money for bad times this week. Because your money situation might change a little this week, but the money you saved in the past will help you get out of bad money situations even now. These days, giving your kids too much freedom at home can lead to trouble down the road. So, from the start, keep an eye on them and the people they hang out with. If you were planning to start the work you've been putting off this week, it won't be the best for that either. This week, too, you might find it hard to start over with the things you need to do because Ketu is in the first house of your Moon sign. This will not only make you feel bad, but it could also slow down your journey. If students had doubts about school or any other subject this week, they would be taken away. This is a great time for people born under this sign to work hard because they can achieve great things in the fields of hardware and electronics, business secretary, law, and social service. So, don't waste time talking about unimportant things or thinking about problems at home. Instead, put all of your attention on studying.Lucky Colour: BlueLucky Number: 7Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):This week, if you want to be happy, you need to stop being so stubborn. Because this will waste your time and could hurt your relationships with other people. Since Rahu is in the sixth house from the Moon sign, any problems you had making financial decisions last week should go away now. which will help you make any investment choice, and you may also make money from it. This week, people will be amazed at how smart you are. Because you are nice, you will be able to bring a person of the opposite sex to your house, especially this week. Your original thinking will go down a lot this week, which is why you won't be able to please your bosses by not using mail, the internet, etc. properly. This will not only slow down your job, but it will also stop you from getting promoted. Your studies will be at the top of your mind this week because your daily life is back to normal. This will also help you get rid of any distractions. As a result, you will do better on your tests.Lucky Colour: PinkLucky Number: 4You are being told this week that instead of sitting at home and being bored, you should spend your extra time doing the things you enjoy the most or fulfilling your hobbies since Jupiter is in the seventh house from the Moon sign. The reason for this is that it will help you stay mostly stress-free. This week, you'll make some money, but that money won't make you happy. That's because the money you get will seem less than what you were hoping for, and you might be let down. When this happens, it's important to know that a person's wants don't go away no matter how much they get. Because of this, you will need to learn how to be content with this much cash. From the start of the week until the end, your family life will be great because Ketu is in the eleventh house from the Moon sign. This is what you need to live a happy and peaceful life. You will be liked by the younger people in the house, and you will also be able to improve your reputation with the older people. because of which you will be able to get rid of a lot of your mental stress for good. The job forecast for this week says that people born under this zodiac sign who work in business will have good luck thanks to the placement of many planets and constellations. In this case, they are also likely to make a lot of money from different areas during this time. This week, your optimistic personality and smarts will help you do well in school. But because of this, you might turn a lot of students against you. As they see how well you're doing, they might feel envious and do things to hurt you in the future.Lucky Colour: MaroonLucky Number: 8This week, you shouldn't worry too much about your health since Saturn is in the third house from the Moon sign. If not, doing so could make your illness worse. To avoid this, keep yourself busy with other things and get gifts from the right doctor. This week, you might buy a lot of things that you don't need and spend a lot of money on them. If that happens, you should use the things you already have before you buy anything else. The people around you will respect you this week, but your brothers may stay sick during this time. that you will need to pay money for. But right now, doing everything you need to do for your family will also earn you respect at home. This week will be much better for work than last because Ketu is in the tenth house from the Moon sign. because this is the time when the older people in your family, especially your parents, will be there for you and help you through everything that comes your way. You might also get cash help from your parents, which could also help you grow your business. If you want to go to college, you will have to put in a lot of work right now. In spite of this, luck will be on your side right now, which means you will remember everything you study.Lucky Colour: PurpleLucky Number: 3This week, your health will be in your own hands because Saturn is in the second house from the Moon sign. So, to feel better mentally, do yoga and meditate daily during this time and stay away from food that is too old. Besides that, it would be good for you to do some physical exercises right now. As long as Ketu is in the ninth house from the Moon sign, people who have jobs but haven't gotten their pay yet may have a lot of problems this week because they don't have enough money. So that they can pay for their needs and the needs of their family, they might have to get a loan from a bank or other place with a higher interest rate. You will be able to meet new people this week thanks to your desire to learn. Aside from that, if someone in the family is old enough to get married, the home situation might get better this week because they are getting married. The next few days, you won't want to go to the office. That's because you'll be thinking about a problem with your job, which will keep you from focusing. Because of this, yoga and meditation can help you keep your thoughts clear. This week, the alignment of lucky planets in your zodiac sign means you'll do well in many areas. Because of this, you should study hard and not worry about anything else, because this week you will definitely succeed.Lucky Colour: BrownLucky Number: 10You might seem very emotional this week because Saturn is in the first house from the Moon sign. This could make it hard for you to control your feelings. People will be confused by your strange behaviour in this case, which could make you angry. It would be better for you not to show how you feel around other people. You will have a lot of luck this week, which means you will make a lot more money than normal. From what you've seen, it looks like Maa Lakshmi is mostly nice to you. So, you will need to give wealth and money the attention they deserve and keep them from slipping away. Your family will be at peace this week. That being said, you might break or lose something in the house even though you don't mean to, which could make your family mad. This means that you should be careful from the start and not do anything that could hurt the house. If we talk about your place of work while Jupiter is in the fourth house from the Moon sign, then this week will be all about you. Because luck will be on your side right now, no matter what you do, you'll be able to finish it without any problems. So don't let this chance pass you by; make the most of it and make sure you're on the path to job advancement. This week, the intellectual abilities of students who keep learning new things will get better. On the other hand, the intellectual abilities of other students may get worse along with many bad things happening to them.Lucky Colour: TurquoiseLucky Number: 11This week will start out well for your health because Jupiter is in the third house from the Moon sign. This is because your health will get better during this time. Because of this, you may also choose to join a gym right now. This week, all of your plans that aren't realistic or are dangerous could cost you money. Don't do anything that will keep your money from you. You could also get into a lot of trouble if you do this. This week, Rahu is in the first house from the Moon sign, which means that if a family member gets a job, the house may also make more money. Anyone whose work it was to fix up the house or make a choice that was stuck earlier can be considered done. Career horoscope says that this week your luck will be on your side and back all of your efforts and ideas. This will help your career a lot. When this happens, don't give up on your goals. Students might waste the whole week because someone they don't want is staying at their house. In this case, if you can, go to a friend's house and study. If you don't, you will have to pay for it on the next test.Lucky Colour: Sea GreenLucky Number: 12

News.Az