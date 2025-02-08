Weekly horoscope from February 10 to 16, 2025
As the week unfolds from February 10 to 16, 2025, the universe aligns to offer insights and opportunities for each sun sign, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Here's what the astrological forecast holds for all the sun signs:
Aries (March 21 - April 19) Weekly Horoscope
The start of the week will be favourable, bringing success and stability in income. You’ll also receive support from your siblings, and your plans will go smoothly. However, Tuesday and Wednesday might bring sadness and unnecessary worries about the future. But by Thursday and Friday, things will pick up. Your mindset will turn positive, and you will feel happy. You’ll complete your tasks on time, and your plans will succeed. You will also get support from children. On Saturday, your plans will continue to move forward successfully with your children’s support.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Weekly Horoscope
According to the astrologer’s prediction, “There is a possibility of an increase in savings. You will feel like staying at home till Tuesday. Trusting others in important work can be harmful. Work will start from Wednesday and there are chances of big monetary gains in the middle of the week. Stuck money can also be received and you will get support. Friday will be a normal day. And Saturday is a day to be careful. You will experience financial problems. There can also be disputes. Be careful while using vehicles.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Weekly Horoscope
With the Moon's transit, things will start to improve. Past challenges will come to an end, and you'll feel more powerful. Financial matters will get better, and your worries will ease. On Tuesday, you'll find solutions to loan-related problems. By Wednesday and Thursday, permanent issues will be resolved. Your income will increase, and there could be some happy events in the family. On Friday and Saturday, you might feel a little worried. There are also chances of benefiting from land-related matters this week.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Weekly Horoscope
The astrologer says, “Twelfth Moon can make you face obstacles at the beginning of the week. There will be difficulties in getting funds for essential work. There will be unnecessary expenses and tension will remain on Tuesday. Things will improve from Wednesday but there will be obstacles in reaching a deal with financial institutions in loan-related matters. On Thursday, income will be stable and there will be improvement in work. You will get the benefit of contacts. On Friday, there will be unnecessary troubles from unknown people. There will be improvement in work and you will remain strong on Saturday.
Leo (July 23 - August 22) Weekly Horoscope
At the start of the week, you'll feel happy due to good income. Work will be completed on time, and you'll receive support from others. However, be cautious on Wednesday and Thursday, especially when you're outside the house, as others' mistakes could cause you problems. However, from Thursday night, things will turn out in your favour. You'll receive good news, and support from your children will give you strength. The rest of the week will be spent on positive activities. You will end the week on a positive note.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Weekly Horoscope
The astrologer predicts, “Transit of the Moon is creating better conditions. It will make it easy to get everything. There is a possibility of getting more success with less effort. There are also chances of some big work getting done. You will have luck on your side on Tuesday and Wednesday and your side will be strong in disputed matters as well. There will be property benefits. You will have to be careful on Thursday and Friday. There will be a feeling of sadness in the mind, and with a decrease in income. From Saturday morning, the conditions will start turning in your favour. There will be a possibility of travel and monetary gain.
Libra (September 23 - October 22) Weekly Horoscope
According to the astrologer’s prediction, “The transit of the Moon will keep the income better. You will get happiness from children and will get victory in court-related matters. Stuck money will be recovered and work-related problems will be resolved. Thursday and Friday will also be favourable days. But, be cautious on Saturday as your expenses might increase and other unexpected problems may arise.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Weekly Horoscope
This week might bring a few ups and downs. You may face some obstacles, and expenses could cause worries, so avoid taking any loans. However, from Tuesday to Wednesday, you'll feel happy and find some success with the help of friends. Luck will be on your side, and your income will improve. Thursday and Friday will be good for you as things will get done on time, and success will come your way. Saturday will bring happiness and family support, and you'll succeed in your work.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius sun sign individuals will be happy with the full sight of the moon and there are chances of an increase in income this week. As per the astrologer, “You will be interested in knowing religious and natural secrets. Auspicious travels can also happen. There may be a sudden increase in expenses on Wednesday and Thursday so avoid extra purchases and disputes. You will feel happy with the special success and achievements of children on Friday and Saturday. Luck will be on your side and the week will be joyous.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Weekly Horoscope
The beginning of the week will be positive, and you'll achieve a lot of success. There are chances of gaining wealth and property, though you might spend some money showing off your success. On Tuesday and Wednesday, your mind will be relaxed, and you’ll receive support from all sides. However, on Thursday and Friday, you may feel a bit sad, and your expenses may rise. There could also be some issues related to children. Avoid going out alone and be cautious with your expensive things. Saturday will bring good news, as obstacles in your work will end and you'll get to spend time with friends.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Weekly Horoscope
ccording to the astrologer’s prediction, he says that, “This week, the influence of the fifth moon will bring good results. Courage will be excellent and you will get support from siblings, children, and family. You will feel like buying a new property on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a possibility of travelling this week. You will have to be careful about everything. There will be an increase in happiness on Thursday and Friday.” You will spend time with family and will get a chance to go to auspicious festivals. Troubles at work will end but there will be some tension on Saturday.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Weekly Horoscope
At the start of the week, you may face some financial difficulties and struggles to get things done. There could be unnecessary spending, however, things will improve by Tuesday evening, making it easier to achieve your goals and manage money. Wednesday and Thursday bring happiness and support from children, along with an increase in income and success in resolving disputes. Friday and Saturday will bring special achievements, travel plans, new connections, and appreciation from others.