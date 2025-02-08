Weekly horoscope from February 10 to 16, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Weekly Horoscope

The start of the week will be favourable, bringing success and stability in income. You’ll also receive support from your siblings, and your plans will go smoothly. However, Tuesday and Wednesday might bring sadness and unnecessary worries about the future. But by Thursday and Friday, things will pick up. Your mindset will turn positive, and you will feel happy. You’ll complete your tasks on time, and your plans will succeed. You will also get support from children. On Saturday, your plans will continue to move forward successfully with your children’s support.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Weekly Horoscope

According to the astrologer’s prediction, “There is a possibility of an increase in savings. You will feel like staying at home till Tuesday. Trusting others in important work can be harmful. Work will start from Wednesday and there are chances of big monetary gains in the middle of the week. Stuck money can also be received and you will get support. Friday will be a normal day. And Saturday is a day to be careful. You will experience financial problems. There can also be disputes. Be careful while using vehicles.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Weekly Horoscope

With the Moon's transit, things will start to improve. Past challenges will come to an end, and you'll feel more powerful. Financial matters will get better, and your worries will ease. On Tuesday, you'll find solutions to loan-related problems. By Wednesday and Thursday, permanent issues will be resolved. Your income will increase, and there could be some happy events in the family. On Friday and Saturday, you might feel a little worried. There are also chances of benefiting from land-related matters this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Weekly Horoscope

The astrologer says, “Twelfth Moon can make you face obstacles at the beginning of the week. There will be difficulties in getting funds for essential work. There will be unnecessary expenses and tension will remain on Tuesday. Things will improve from Wednesday but there will be obstacles in reaching a deal with financial institutions in loan-related matters. On Thursday, income will be stable and there will be improvement in work. You will get the benefit of contacts. On Friday, there will be unnecessary troubles from unknown people. There will be improvement in work and you will remain strong on Saturday.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Weekly Horoscope At the start of the week, you'll feel happy due to good income. Work will be completed on time, and you'll receive support from others. However, be cautious on Wednesday and Thursday, especially when you're outside the house, as others' mistakes could cause you problems. However, from Thursday night, things will turn out in your favour. You'll receive good news, and support from your children will give you strength. The rest of the week will be spent on positive activities. You will end the week on a positive note. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Weekly Horoscope The astrologer predicts, “Transit of the Moon is creating better conditions. It will make it easy to get everything. There is a possibility of getting more success with less effort. There are also chances of some big work getting done. You will have luck on your side on Tuesday and Wednesday and your side will be strong in disputed matters as well. There will be property benefits. You will have to be careful on Thursday and Friday. There will be a feeling of sadness in the mind, and with a decrease in income. From Saturday morning, the conditions will start turning in your favour. There will be a possibility of travel and monetary gain.