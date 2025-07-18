Wells Fargo exit ban sparks concerns over business travel to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Wells Fargo employee has been barred from leaving China, reigniting fears among foreign companies about doing business in the country. The bank has suspended all travel to China following the move, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The employee, Shanghai-born Chenyue Mao, a U.S. citizen and head of Wells Fargo’s international factoring business, reportedly faced the exit ban after entering China on a recent trip. China’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the case but stressed its commitment to creating a “welcoming environment” for foreign firms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing confirmed it raised concerns with Chinese authorities, urging them to lift “arbitrary exit bans,” which it says harm bilateral relations. Rights groups estimate more than 200 Americans face detention or exit restrictions in China.

The case comes as Beijing works to attract foreign investment amid economic slowdown. However, such incidents risk undermining confidence. A 2024 EU Chamber survey found 9% of foreign firms struggle to attract staff to China due to safety and legal risks.

Exit bans in China are legal tools often used to prevent suspects or witnesses from leaving during investigations, but critics say they are sometimes applied for political or business leverage. Similar cases have involved executives from Nomura, UBS, and Kroll in recent years.

Despite these concerns, some advisors insist risks remain low unless a company is directly targeted by authorities. Still, the Wells Fargo case has fueled unease among multinationals heavily reliant on China for growth.

News.Az