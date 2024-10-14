+ ↺ − 16 px

"In the long term, we are committing suicide, economic suicide, because sanctions against Russia, as I see it in Moscow, do not harm your country - they harm our countries, because we have reduced energy supplies from your country, which were cheaper and better," he said.Blaga confirmed that the German economy is shrinking and economic growth is declining. While in Russia, economic growth is over 3%."At the moment, there is a strong majority that is very Russophobic and militant. We have a different situation in Slovakia: my party won the elections - the Social Democratic Party, which is against war, so I think that if we can change, then the European Union can change too," the Slovak MEP added.Blaga arrived in Moscow on October 13 to, as he himself said, apologize for Russophobia in the West. He published a video message filmed on Red Square and in other places in the capital, laid flowers at the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with the special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to begin it was announced on February 24, 2022, amid the escalation of the situation in the region.

News.Az