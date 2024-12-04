Western Europe braces for cold snap and heavy snowfall next week

Temperatures across western Europe are set to plunge close to zero next week, marking an early winter challenge for the region’s energy systems.

Heavy snowfall is expected in the Alps, with parts of Germany and Scotland already under snow and ice warnings on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. After a brief milder period, much colder weather will return by Sunday, as an area of low pressure moves in from the Bay of Biscay, bringing showers to France and snow to Germany and the Alpine region, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.Some ski resorts in the western Alps, including Chamonix in France and Verbier in Switzerland, are forecast to almost a meter of fresh snow over the coming week.Freezing weather across parts of Germany, with the average temperature in Berlin forecast to drop below zero by Dec. 13, will boost heating demand. That will put further pressure on power markets, following a depletion in gas stockpiles. Periods of low wind across the UK and Germany may pose additional strains.- In London, the mean temperature is forecast to drop as low as 2C on Dec. 14, 3C below the 30-year norm- In Madrid, the mean temperature is forecast to drop as low as 1C on Dec. 12, 5C below the 30-year norm- In Zurich, the mean temperature is forecast to drop as low as -4C on Dec. 11, 5C below the 30-year normSign up here for the Weather Watch newsletter — tracking the market, business and economic impacts of extreme weather with Bloomberg’s team of dedicated reporters.

