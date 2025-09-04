While Cardano and Dogecoin battle for market share, new crypto presales are shining as the next crypto to invest in

As Cardano and Dogecoin fight for dominance, investors are turning to new crypto presales positioned as some of the best altcoins to invest in for 2025.

The crypto market never stops evolving, but the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization typically only switch places among themselves due to token sell-offs and sudden price fluctuations. Dogecoin and Cardano have been among the top ten cryptos on the market, but that could change soon, as both cryptos are slowly losing momentum.

As DOGE and ADA battle for market share, investors are turning to the next crypto to invest in for the highest returns. Continue reading to learn more about Dogecoin's and Cardano's current situations and discover more details about new crypto presales with explosive potential, including Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, PepeNode, and Snorter Bot.

Dogecoin and Cardano slowly slipping out of the top 10 cryptos

The entire crypto market has been in a stagnant state for the past couple of weeks. Bitcoin has lost over 12% of its value since mid-August, finally stabilizing at around $112,000, with many other digital assets experiencing a similar decline. However, Dogecoin and Cardano have been in a slow decline for months now, slowly losing support of investors who are now dumping tokens and focusing on rending crypto tokens before exchange launch.

Dogecoin is trading at $0.2187, with a market capitalization of just under $33 billion. That's roughly half of what it was worth just a year ago, which is a clear sign that DOGE is losing potential. The token is struggling to stay above its support levels due to whale sell-offs and is currently the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. However, Tron is gaining on it, and if DOGE loses another 5%, it will fall to the 9th place.

On the other hand, Cardano is also struggling to find its place in the market. With a market cap of $30 billion, it is ranked as the 10th largest crypto in overall value. However, with its poor performance in the past months, it could drop out of the top 10 list in the next few months. As investors dump DOGE and ADA and move to new crypto presales with higher potential, the future for these two cryptocurrencies is becoming very uncertain. Let's explore some of the top crypto presales with 100x potential that you won't want to miss this September.

Bitcoin Hyper - World's first-ever Bitcoin Layer 2 solution revolutionizing crypto trading

Bitcoin Hyper is one of the new crypto coins gaining investor demand in the past months. It's a crypto project introducing the world's first-ever Bitcoin Layer 2 solution, which will finally address its slow transaction speeds and high fees. By utilizing a unique Canonical Bridge in conjunction with the Solana Virtual Machine, Bitcoin Hyper enables users to process Bitcoin transactions off-chain instantly.

Powered by the native $HYPER token, which covers fees, Bitcoin Hyper is built for long-term growth and sustainability. Early investors who purchase $HYPER tokens during the ongoing presale, which raised nearly $14 million, can stake them for an APY of 80%. Don't miss your chance to invest in one of the new crypto presales shaping up the future of the entire industry.

Maxi Doge - 1000X leverage trading meme coin ideal for risk-takers

Maxi Doge is one of the best emerging digital assets for 2025 growth. It's a meme coin built around 1000X leverage trading with no stop-loss. Like the project's mascot, Maxi the dog, you have to be on top of your trading game if you want to succeed in this type of risky trading.

However, as they say, with great risk comes great reward, so if you're willing to put everything on the line, Maxi Doge could be the ideal investment choice this September. The $MAXI token presale has already raised nearly $1.8 million. If you invest early, you can stake your tokens for a 173% APY.

PepeNode - World's first mine-2-earn meme coin with massive staking rewards

Next on our list of the best new crypto presales is PepeNode, the world's first Mine-2-Earn meme coin project. Designed around a meme-inspired game where you build and manage your virtual mining operation, PepeNode allows you to earn native $PEPENODE tokens in the process.

The official $PEPENODE token presale launched just a few weeks ago, raising over $560,000 to date. It's one of the top investment options at the moment, with staking rewards surpassing 2,850%! PepeNode is one of the best next crypto to invest in, so don't miss your chance to grab your tokens for as little as $0.0010407.

Snorter Bot - Crypto project combining meme coin appeal with an AI crypto trading bot

Last, but not least, on our list of the trending crypto tokens before exchange launch, we have Snorter Bot, a meme coin combined with the most comprehensive AI trading bot built directly into the Telegram app. By investing in $SNORT tokens, you will get access to the bot's many advanced features designed to maximize your profits on all future trades.

Some of these features include auto-sniping, honeypot detection, rug-pull protection, copy trading, and more. $SNORT could easily become the next crypto to explode in 2025, and it can help you increase your ROI in the long run. With nearly $4 million raised and staking rewards of 125%, it is one of the new crypto presales you don't want to miss.

Invest in new crypto presales today while Dogecoin and Cardano lose support

Dogecoin and Cardano are currently in an unfavorable position, which could worsen in the upcoming months. Investors are dumping DOGE and ADA tokens in mass, moving on to new crypto presales projected to explode in 2025 and beyond.

Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, PepeNode, and Snorter Bot, are among the top speculative tokens driving massive ROI hype, so don't miss your chance to invest early to maximize your profit. Find your favorite and add the next crypto to invest in to your portfolio today!

