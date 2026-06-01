Russian man arrested after alleged attack on young girl - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A harrowing playground abduction was thwarted by the quick thinking of local citizens after a 5-year-old girl was snatched from a residential courtyard in Tyumen, Russia.

The incident, which took place on May 28, escalated rapidly when 44-year-old Aleksei Novak grabbed the young girl from her play area and dragged her into a nearby residential stairwell. According to court documents, Novak isolated the child inside the building and began undressing, News.Az reports, citing NewsX.

Rusya'da bir erkek, evin önünde oynayan kız çocuğunu kucağına alıp götürmeye çalıştı.



Arkadaşını terk etmeyip direnen erkek çocuğu, kapıyı tutup çığlık atarak tesadüfen oradan geçen kadına kendini duyurdu.



Kadın, kız çocuğunu son anda kurtarmayı başardı. pic.twitter.com/97QN3tRwcI — Türkçe Gündem (@turkcegundemtr) May 31, 2026

The girl’s young playmate immediately sprang into action, holding the stairwell door open while shouting loudly for help. His cries alerted 31-year-old Yulia, who was driving past the building at the time. She quickly stopped her car, confronted Novak inside the building, photographed him for evidence, and successfully pulled the child away to safety.

Local police arrived on the scene within minutes and arrested Novak without incident. Authorities confirmed that Novak has since admitted guilt and is facing up to 20 years in prison under Russian law for committing violent sexual acts against a minor. The young victim is reported to be physically safe and is currently receiving professional psychological support to help her recover from the trauma.

Footage of the dramatic rescue quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and a wave of praise for the heroic bystanders. Online commentators slammed the attacker while demanding the harshest possible penalties, with one user writing, "Cursed be the rapists and murderers of children," while others commended the passing driver and the young boy for their extraordinary bravery in saving the child's life.

News.Az